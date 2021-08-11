Who killed Denise Marie Stafford? Sarasota police ID suspect in 1985 cold case using new technology

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police have identified a suspect in the 35-year-old cold case murder of a Sarasota mother.

Last November, police had asked for information in the unsolved killing of Denise Marie Stafford, 28, saying they believed new information and DNA technology could benefit the case.

Stafford’s body was found on Oct. 13, 1985 at her home in the 300 block of Tarpon Avenue. Investigators suspect Stafford was at home alone with her child at the time of the killing, and died sometime between 11 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 13. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

In March 2020, investigators reexamined old evidence to see what could be tested using new DNA technology, and sent evidence found near Stafford’s body, including the pants she was wearing, to labs for re-testing.

DNA found on Stafford’s pants were linked to 64-year-old Joseph Magletti. Magletti had been considered a person of interest in the case, but was never developed as the suspect, police said.

He died in prison in 2015.

The Sarasota Police Department and a representative for Stafford’s family discussed the case at a 10 a.m. press conference at the agency’s headquarters. You can watch their press conference in the video player above.