SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A young child received a shout-out from the Sarasota Police Department after “patrolling the Sarasota Bayfront” on his bicycle.

In a Facebook post, the department said two officers stopped to take a photo with the young boy named Dominic who was helping keep watch on the Sarasota Bayfront on Saturday night.

‪Some Saturdays call for patrolling on a police bike or your own police car!💙🚔 Officers Christie & Pangallo met this… Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Saturday, November 30, 2019

“Maybe one day, we’ll see you around Headquarters,” the police department added in their Facebook post.