Sarasota police still searching for answers in Jabez Spann cold case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – Three years have passed since the skeletal remains of Sarasota teen Jabez Spann were located near Interstate 75 in a rural area of Manatee County.

Spann was 14 when he disappeared on Labor Day in 2017 and his loved ones are seeking justice as it still is not known who killed him.

“They took our baby that’s why it’s so important. They took a part of us,” Jabez Spann’s aunt Latohya Jakes said. “It changed our life forever… life has never been the same since that happened.”

Sarasota Police Department detectives believe someone is still out there, which is why there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“We just want to give this family closure and let them know that the person responsible for their son, their grandson, their loved one’s death can be behind bars,” Sarasota Police Department spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said.

Spann was last seen in the area of 22nd Street and Palamadelia Avenue in Sarasota. His family believes he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

“Sarasota is only so big … somebody knows what happened and who did it and all,” Jakes said.

Spann was laid to rest in 2019 at the Palms Memorial Park Cemetery.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.