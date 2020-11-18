Sarasota police seek information in 1985 cold case of Denise Marie Stafford

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the 35-year-old cold case of a mother found dead in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department on Wednesday asked for information about the unsolved killing of Denise Marie Stafford, 28.

Police said Stafford’s body was found on Oct. 13, 1985 at her home in the 300 block of Tarpon Avenue. Investigators suspect Stafford was at home alone with her child at the time of the killing, and died sometime between 11 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Police said Stafford and her husband were known to frequent a number of establishments where they once worked, including the now defunct “Playground Lounge” and the “Sawmill Restaurant.”

Those with information on the case are being asked to call Detective Jeff Birdwell at 941-263-6028 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

