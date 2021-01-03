Sarasota police searching for suspect after child, adult shot

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently searching for a shooting suspect that injured a child and an adult.
Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Dixie Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Both the child and adult have non-life-threatening injuries.
SPD says the shooting suspect is not in custody.
If you have any information about the shooting or who might be involved, please call 941-316-1199.
