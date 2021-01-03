Sarasota police searching for suspect after child, adult shot

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently searching for a shooting suspect that injured a child and an adult.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Dixie Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Both the child and adult have non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says the shooting suspect is not in custody.

If you have any information about the shooting or who might be involved, please call 941-316-1199.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss