TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered teenage boy.

Vincent White, 15, was last seen shortly after midnight on Thursday near the 900 block of Windsor Drive in Sarasota.

Photos of Vincent White, 15. Right photo is the most recent, according to SPD.

He was described as 5’9” tall and 175 lbs, with brown, curly hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black or grey hoodie and grey pants.

Police believe he may be travelling north with an unknown adult in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts, is asked to call Detective Buck at (941) 993-5567. Reference SPD Case #24-001760.