TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered man.

According to police, Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen around 6 a.m. Monday.

He was walking south from the 400 block of Bailey Road in Sarasota. He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road, or Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Turner is 6’1″ and approximately 200-lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police department at 941-263-6773.