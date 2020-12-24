SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 88-year-old man.
Police say Andrew Mastors was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at his home on Maggie Lane.
Mastors may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate 1108GX, according to SPD.
He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and blue baseball cap with Dubai on it.
Police say Mastors is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair.
If you have seen Mastors or know his possible whereabouts, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Tampa Bay church gets creative to keep members safe during Christmas services
- Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
- Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered 88-year-old man
- Man rescues deer stuck on frozen reservoir in Wisconsin
- Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin speaks out on COVID-19, Tiger King and recent tiger attack