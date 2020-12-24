Sarasota police searching for missing, endangered 88-year-old man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing and endangered 88-year-old man.

Police say Andrew Mastors was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. at his home on Maggie Lane.

Mastors may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with the Florida license plate 1108GX, according to SPD.

He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and blue baseball cap with Dubai on it.

Police say Mastors is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you have seen Mastors or know his possible whereabouts, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.