Sarasota police locate missing elderly man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department needs your help locating an elderly man.

Police say Thomas Michael Fay, 76, was last seen leaving the 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, around 8 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to have been traveling in Arcadia and Dade City throughout the day.

Police say Mr. Fay is 6’3 in height and weighs 250 pounds with silver hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange golf polo with white horizontal stripes and driving 2019 Black Dodge Ram 1500 FL Tag USW4L‬.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Fay, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.