Sarasota police find missing 59-year-old man

Sarasota County

Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Charles Gibson has been found and is being reunited with his family.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Sarasota man.

Police say the family of 59-year-old Charles E. Gibson Jr. is concerned for his well-being.

Gibson does not have any known medical conditions.

According to police, Gibson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has black hair, blue eyes and facial hair.

Sarasota Police Department

He is known to visit restaurants and bars in the downtown Sarasota area.

If you have any information on Gibson’s whereabouts, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or email at Maria.Llovio@sarasotaFL.gov or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

