Sarasota police searching for missing 17-year-old

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department needs your help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Detectives say Romeo Cruz was last seen near Booker High School around 2:30 p.m. on Jan.23. Witnesses tell police they last saw Cruz walking westbound on Myrtle Street.

Cruz is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing 160 pounds and was last seen wearing burgundy ripped jeans, a teal shirt with flamingos on it with a pink undershirt, and a camouflage zip-up hoodie

Cruz has a medical condition and anyone who sees him is asked to contact Sarasota police at 941-316-1199.

