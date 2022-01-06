Sarasota police searching for armed and dangerous man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department needs your help locating a man charged in connection to the murder of a man in Sarasota County.

Officials say the shooting occurred just after midnight in the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Way on Jan. 6.

An arrest warrant for a charge of Murder has been issued for Johnny D. Evans, 22, whose last known address was 1550 North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

The man who was shot has died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting. His next of kin was notified at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

This case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.