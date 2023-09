SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Arthur Moore, 65, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Waldemere Street, according to police.

Moore is 5’5″ and is bald with brown eyes, police said. He was last seen in a navy shirt, dark blue hospital pants and a dark-colored hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 941-263-6773.