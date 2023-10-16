SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department on Monday said it’s ready to respond to any potential threats that may arise after the FBI warned of potential copycat attacks after the Hamas attack in Israel.

“We want to assure citizens that the Sarasota Police Department has been in communication with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “Our agency remains vigilant and in a high state of readiness to rapidly respond to any potential threats or critical incidents in our community.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call 941-316-1199.

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel and onto Jordan Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership, as concerns increase that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile (365-square-kilometer) territory to root out Hamas militants responsible for what U.S. and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.