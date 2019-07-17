Sarasota police partner with community to ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ with school supply donations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Students in Sarasota have less than a month left of summer. But before they go back to school, Sarasota police are doing what they can to help collect school supply donations.

The Sarasota Police Department wants residents to help them “Pack the Patrol Car” with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

Sarasota police will be accepting new school supplies through Aug. 2 for the third annual “Pack the Patrol Car” event. They are accepting items including backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers and notebook paper.

School supply donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department located at 2099 Adams Lane in Sarasota, Florida.

During the inaugural “Pack the Patrol Car” event in 2017, more than 2,300 school supplies were donated by the community.

After the event, police officers will donate the school supplies to students during a community “Blue + You” barbeque on Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Gillespie Park.

Students who bring their supply list will be able to fill up with the back to school supplies they need to head back to class.

For more information on the event, visit the Sarasota Police Department’s website.