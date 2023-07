SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a person of interest.

According to the police department, detectives want to speak with the man regarding an ongoing investigation. SPD did not say what authorities are investigating.

Anyone who recognizes this man or knows where he might be is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-954-7070.