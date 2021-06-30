Sarasota police mourn loss of K-9 Hixon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota Police Department retired K-9 passed away this week after spending more than seven years of service with the department.

K-9 Hixon became a member of the Sarasota Police Department in 2009 where he had a long and successful career alongside Officer Sean Gleason from 2009 until 2016 as a Patrol and Narcotics dog.

The department said in a Facebook post that K-9 Hixon took part in numerous demonstrations for community schools, churches, and community groups.

The department says Hixon passed away at home this week after a brief illness.