SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the community to help identify a credit card thief.
Police say the man pictured stole a credit card from a hotel guest in Sarasota on Nov. 2. The stolen card was then used to buy $3,500 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Target.
If you recognize the suspect, please call Sargeant Riffe at 941-263-6089.
LATEST STORIES:
- Firewood businessman still chopping wood at 90 years old
- Suspect sought after prying open coin machines, stealing money in Hillsborough County
- Sarasota police looking for credit card thief
- Florida officials weigh in on deadly Pensacola naval base shooting
- Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting