Sarasota police looking for credit card thief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the community to help identify a credit card thief.

Police say the man pictured stole a credit card from a hotel guest in Sarasota on Nov. 2. The stolen card was then used to buy $3,500 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Target.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Sargeant Riffe at 941-263-6089.

