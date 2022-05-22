SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are investigating after they said a woman went missing from Lido Beach Saturday night.

The woman has not been identified by law enforcement but they said she is a 24-year-old Hispanic woman woman with black hair, brown eyes, a black butterfly tattoo her right collar bone and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a two-piece black bikini.

Police said she went swimming with a friend at Lido Beach between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday night. The friend came back to the shore, but the she did not.

Sarasota police along with the Coast Guard searched for the woman through the night with no success.

Police don’t think any foul play is involved but the investigation is ongoing.

Sarasota police are expected to give more information later Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

This is a developing story. Check back to WFLA.com for updates.