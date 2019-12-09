Sarasota police investigating shooting at 10th Street boat ramp

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 10th Street Boat Ramp.
North Tamiami Trail was closed between 6th Street and 10th Street for an extended period of time but has since reopened.
The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and a person of interest was taken into custody at U.S. 41 and 9th Street.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
