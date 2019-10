SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently investing the deaths of two elderly people.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 1200 block of 32nd Street and appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers at this time believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.