Sarasota police investigating medical emergency involving 3-month-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a medical emergency involving a 3-month-old boy.

Police say the investigation is taking place at a child care facility in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

The infant has been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The police department is asking drivers near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 10th Street to please find an alternative route as detectives investigate and conduct interviews.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.