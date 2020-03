SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcyclist.

The crash has closed southbound US 301 between 21st Street and 18th Street. It is unknown the condition of the motorcyclist or what type of vehicle police are searching for.

Officer Bearden directing traffic near 21st Street and US 301. Southbound lanes of US 301 are closed between 21st and 18th due to a hit and run motorcycle crash. Please find an alternate route and watch for Officers in the area. #TweetFromTheBeat #TweetAlong #Sarasota pic.twitter.com/4vasATy2fy — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 14, 2020

At this time drivers are advised to avoid the area as police investigate the incident.