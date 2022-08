SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police said they are investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood Thursday.

Police said it happened at a home on Tangier Way around 6:30 p.m.

Detectives said they believe several people entered the home while the owners were away and took “high value” items, including jewelry.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.