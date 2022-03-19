SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Sarasota County are investigating an unsubstantiated threat that is supposedly targeting three people at the Sarasota County Fair, according to police.

Sarasota police said that a group of Manatee county residents threatened to shoot the three people at the fair. However, it is said to not be a random event and not targeted toward the fair.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation together.

At this point, authorities said that the threats may be related to the Orbeez Challenge, a social media trend where people use “Orbeez’ guns to fire soft-gel pellets at people.

While the guns are just toys, authorities said the pellets could hurt someone.

Sarasota police plan to increase its staffing at the fair, and the fair itself will have private security on hand. Magnetometers will be placed at every entry point, and police have requested a drone unit to help with security, according to a release.