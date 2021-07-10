Man barricades himself in condo standoff with Sarasota police

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota police are in negotiations with a man who is believed to have barricaded himself inside a condo after a shooting, according to a release.

The Sarasota Police Department says they responded to a shooting on Benjamin Franklin Drive after 11:30 p.m. Friday. According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the man is a 58-year-old former maintenance employee who was fired from working at the condo earlier this week.

Police say the man fired gunshots into an empty car and got into a dispute with two people afterward. The department says he then barricaded himself in the building.

SWAT personnel and members of the Sarasota Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Unit have been at the scene since 1 a.m. trying to get the man to surrender peacefully.

In the meanwhile, authorities have closed Benjamin Franklin Drive South Lido Key Beach to the 1500 block of Benjamin Franklin Drive. Police ask residents to avoid the area.