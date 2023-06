SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department’s dive team helped remove 780 pounds of trash from New Pass.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the team found and removed fishing nets, other fishing gear, assorted plastic, PVC and cell phones from New Pass.

They also rescued and entangled 153 marine animals in the water.

The police department teamed up with the City of Sarasota, Sarasota Sailing Squadron, Scuba Quest Sarasota and Sarasota Bay Watch to make this possible.