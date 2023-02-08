SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department welcomed a new furry friend to its team.

K-9 Kodak, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, and his handler, Officer Paul Gagnon, completed their 640 hours of initial training that included patrol work, tracking, building searches, area searches, article searches, and apprehension.

The police department made the announcement on K-9 Kodak’s second birthday Wednesday. Kodak was born in the Czech Republic in 2021, the same year that Officer Gagnon joined the Sarasota Police Department K-9 Unit.

“K-9 Kodak enjoys taking long walks on the beach and tracking bad guys at work,” the department said in the announcement. “He enjoys playing ball and chewing on things that should not be chewed on when he’s off duty.”

The Sarasota Police Department currently has four dogs and four handlers.