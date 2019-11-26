Sarasota police chief makes appearance in new Stephen King novel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Chief is a character in Stephen King’s new novel.

Chief Bernadette DiPino is mentioned by name in King’s book- ‘The Institute.’

Her name and title are spoken by the main character.

The chief was astonished when her daughter shared the news.

“I don’t know him, I know people that know him and I hear that he lives in the area and frequents a lot of places here, so it was quite thrilling and I just think its so cool to be in a novel written by my most favorite author. And I’m just hoping maybe I get to meet him, I would love to get him to autograph the book for me, and I just think its really cool,” said DiPino.

Stephen King is a part-time resident of Sarasota County.

“Him being a part of our community and writing stories that resonate with our area draws attention to us and while some of the stories are a little bit darker and bring a lot of thrill and horror, but it brings a positive light to our community and draws attention to how wonderful Sarasota is,” said DiPino.

She considers it quite an honor to be included in his book.

“The only thing better than having my name in the book is if he had me as a character that got killed off by one of the creatures or something like that. But I’m so happy even to be mentioned in his novel,” she said.

Dipino joked that she’d like to appear in another novel. And she’s willing to play herself if the book is turned into a movie.

“Since its really a cameo, I think who better than me? I know myself, I can play the role and then I can meet him and the other actors, I think it would be so much fun,” she joked.