SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota’s police chief is stepping down, effective at the end of the week.

Bernadette DiPino has served as police chief of Sarasota since 2012.

A message from Chief Bernadette DiPino to the @CityofSarasota community. pic.twitter.com/XulXlByBS1 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) January 27, 2021

In the announcement this afternoon, City Manager Marlon Brown thanked DiPino for her work, bringing crime rates down, and her community outreach efforts.

No reason for her departure was given. DiPino says she plans to continue serving the law enforcement field “in another capacity.”