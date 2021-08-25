Sarasota police chief announces retirement after 7-month term due to ‘unexpected health issues’

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota’s police chief announced Wednesday his retirement from the City of Sarasota effective at 5 p.m.

“Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement,” Chief James Rieser said. “I have been honored and humbled to serve as the chief of police for the past seven months. It’s been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years. The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for.”

He was appointed as the city’s 12th police chief on Jan. 29 and has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. He joined the Sarasota Police Department in April 1992.

During his time with SPD, Rieser served in the Patrol Division, Professional Standards Division, Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division, and most recently was the commander of the Support Services Division before being appointed chief of police.

City of Sarasota Manager Marlon Brown will announce the appointment of an interim chief Wednesday afternoon.