TAMPA (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public to help find a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing a paint sprayer worth $1,500 from a construction site in December.

According to police, the suspect seen in the video above is believed to have stolen a Graco 390 Paint Sprayer from a site in the 1500 block of South Drive.

The burglary reportedly occurred between 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.