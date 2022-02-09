Sarasota police arrest 16-year-old boy for deadly Sarasota shooting

Sarasota County

Sarasota police officers investigate shooting involving children (WFLA Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department arrested a suspect wanted in a deadly Sunday shooting in Sarasota that killed a 17-year-old.

Sarasota police said that an 8-year-old and two 17-year-olds were shot on Palmadelia Avenue. One of the teenage victims died from their wounds while the other two survived.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy involved in the shooting after he turned himself into law enforcement.

Tampa police officers earlier this week arrested a 16-year-old girl also connected in the case on homicide and attempted homicide charges.

