TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gordon Jolly, who served as chief of the Sarasota Police Department from 1992 to 1996, and again from 2000 to 2002 has died, the agency announced in a statement Monday.

The statement from the police department did not mention his cause of death. No funeral information is available at this time.

According to the department, Jolly graduated from the FBI’s prestigious National Academy training program in 1980. He joined the police department in 1969, and served as chief from 1992 to 1996.

During his first stint as chief, Jolly was credited with reducing crime in the city, which decreased from a high of 7,968 a year to 6,232. according to the Herald-Tribune.

Jolly came out of retirement and was hired by the city in 2000. He stepped down in 2002.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, and please keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the department said.