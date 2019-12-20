Sarasota philanthropist and wife killed in crash involving Longboat Key police officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A well-known Sarasota philanthropist and his wife have died after a police officer struck his vehicle while responding to a call in Longboat Key.

Police said the officer was driving a marked SUV when he crashed into a Tesla driven by Charles Barancik after he and his wife Margery pulled out of a private home in the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Barancik, 91, died at the scene. His wife, Margery Barancik, 83, suffered serious injuries and according to the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation passed away Thursday evening.

Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His name is being withheld.

The Barancik’s are well-known philanthropists in the Sarasota area. In 2014, they established the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation to support the arts, education and humanitarian causes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the crash to call Officer Tim Bales with the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-915-3635 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

Arrangements will be communicated on the couple’s website as details are known.

