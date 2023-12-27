Related video: Elf on the Shelf hangs out on horse’s ear.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former member of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit has died after serving the community for 19 years.

The department announced the passing of the 29-year-old horse named Valor, also known as Raja’s Best Dancer. He died on Dec. 19.

Valor was a Bay 16-1 hand gelding foaled in Texas and had a career as a racehorse before joining the Mounted Patrol Unit.

Valor retired in 2020 in the Myakka community.

“He distinguished himself with his calm demeanor and desire to please,” the department wrote.

The sheriff’s office said Valor will be remembered as a patient teacher, as he required minimal training before he patroled Sarasota County neighborhoods, business districts, events, parks, beaches, and parades.

“Valor will remain in our hearts. Rest peacefully, dear Valor. We will miss you and carry fond memories with us always.”