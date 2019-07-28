Sarasota pastor arrested for sexually abusing 6-year-old girl gets hefty bond set

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Saturday morning, a Sarasota judge has set the bond for 43-year-old Bicente Velasquez Morales at $500,000. Morales is being charged with sexual battery of a girl under the age of 12.

His arraignment date has also been set for Sept. 6.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sarasota Police Department has arrested a pastor on charges of sexual battery of a girl under the age of 12.

According to an affidavit, the Manatee County Children Services received a report on July 25 from the little girl’s mother that 43-year-old Bicente Velasquez Morales had sexually battered her daughter.

The mother made the report after detectives say her daughter told her about the abuse.

The girl told Child Protective Services on Friday that Morales who is also her uncle sexually abused her three times.

Morales is a pastor at the House of Restoration Ministry.

Morales was arrested Friday night on and faces a charge of sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12.