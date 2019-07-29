Sarasota parents are outraged after belongings removed from childrens’ graves

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Loved ones say several graves were desecrated at a Sarasota cemetery.

Mementos and gifts were tossed away like trash, and it gets worse- all the graves belonged to children.

This happened at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota.

On October 14th, 2015, Brian and Ashley Palasz welcomed their daughter, Sarah, into the world. But right after she was born, they immediately discovered that things went from bad to worse, to the unthinkable.

“She had a birth defect,” explained Brian Palasz. “When she was born she was taken into surgery there was nothing they could do and she died a day later.”

These first-time parents never brought their daughter home, instead, she’ll forever lay to rest here at Palms Memorial Park.

“This is a hard place for me to come to just because it makes everything very real,” said Ashley Palasz.

The Palasz family often spends time with Sarah and leave her with gifts, but this weekend, all of Sarah’s gifts, along with the other kids here were tossed in a pile, leaving the graves bare.

“It’s pretty violating,” said Ashley Palasz. “This is my daughter. There’s very few things that we have of her, and many of those very important things are or were out here.”

“We had bears, statues, the bear is gone the bear had been there for years,” said Brian Palasz.

These parents don’t just come here to visit. They have a unique bond, taking special ownership of this spot. They come here weekly to do the yard work and the upkeep and they find it outrageous that someone did this without telling them.

8 On Your Side visited the cemetery’s office and eventually got a statement-

“We empathize with client families who wish to add personal items to the graves of their loved ones; however, we have an obligation to those we serve to maintain a consistent standard of appearance and safety for visitors and workers. We handle all items removed from the cemetery with care and have placed them in a designated area for families to retrieve. It is never our intention to upset or offend any client family. We care deeply for our families and strive to provide them with a peaceful and beautiful environment to remember their loved ones.”

The company says the items were removed carefully and placed in the pile for families to retrieve.

Brian and Ashley Palasz want these graves to be respected and they don’t want this to ever happen again.

“This is somebody’s daughter, somebody’s son, somebody’s sister. And these are their belongings,” said Ashely Palasz.