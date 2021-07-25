Sarasota Olympian Emma Weyant inspires fellow young swimmers back home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Selby Aquatic Center is home to Olympian Emma Weyant and the Sarasota Sharks.

Day in and day out swimmers hit the shark tank.

“It’s normally wake up, swim, go to school, swim again, study and go to sleep and then repeat that,” said swimmer Michael Mattes.

It’s not easy trying to become the best of the best.

“You just have to put in so much dedication and so many sacrifices you know to get to that point.”

These young swimmers have a little extra motivation after watching their swimming teammate 19-year-old Emma Weyant put her skills to the test in Tokyo.

“We race a lot in practice. She’s super motivated, super driven at practice. She’s the hardest working person I know.”

Several people packed the Daiquiri Deck Saturday night and witnessed Weyant take the silver medal for the 400-meter individual medley.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I’m so proud of Emma. This is something she’s been dreaming of and I’m just happy I’ve been able to be a part of it,” said Brent Arcky, the head coach of the Sarasota Sharks.

Arcky said they prepared for this moment for the last seven years.

“She was always somebody who was outworking everybody else, really had a great racing ability but someone who came to work every day and tried to get better every day,” he said.

Weyant proved your wildest dreams can come true if you stay committed. She’s an example for other swimmers like Mattes, who hopes to follow in her footsteps the next time those Olympic rings come around.

“We’re all so proud of her and we all like train with her so we know what it takes to get there.”

The Sharks look forward to throwing Weyant a big celebration when she returns from Tokyo.