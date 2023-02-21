SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was an emotional reunition when Sarasota Police officers rescued a man and his Chihuahua who fell off a boat Friday evening.

Marine Patrol officers were called to help locate and rescue a “sweet Chihuahua” named Tinkerbell, and its owner, who both fell overboard into the water.

“Tinkerbell,” one officer can be heard calling as he whistled for the dog. “Hope you don’t bite. Tinkerbell, that’s a lovely name for a Chihuahua. I hope you’re nice.”

After spotting the dog clinging to a piece of driftwood, the officer pulled his boat as close as possible and reached for the dog. After several attempts, the dog was pulled aboard to safety.

“Tinkerbell is alright,” the officer said in the video.

When the officer returned the dog, he was et with a round of applause.

“I just want to hug you, I can’t tell you how much,” one woman said. “How did you do that? This is just unbelievable. We’ve just been looking and looking and looking. You rock.”