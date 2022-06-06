SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An officer from the Sarasota Police Department recently rescued an injured bird on Lido Key.

The bird was taken to the Save our Seabirds organization for rehabilitation, the department said.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page said, “You never know what a weekend shift will bring,. Officer Christie was alerted by some folks about an injured bird on Lido Key. It wasn’t too much of a bird-en… and he rapidly rescued the small feathered friend and took it to Save Our Seabirds for some TLC.”