SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An occupational therapist at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota will compete on “American Ninja Warrior” after being inspired by his three-legged rescue dog.

Kyle McCreight spends each day helping patients recover after surgery, getting them back on their feet. After going through a divorce a few years ago and wanting something to take his mind off the matter, he adopted a dog.

McCreight met Tre, a three-legged black lab, at Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton.

“When I met Tre, I was at a really low point in my life and I felt like I just needed purpose in my life. So I went to the shelter looking for a dog,” he said. “When I met Tre, he had just had his leg amputated. I felt like my experience being an occupational therapist, that I had something offer to him.”

Tre’s back leg had to be amputated due to a birth defect. Veterinarians said he may never be able to run or walk again.

McCreight used his skills as an occupational therapist to work with Tre over the years. Now the lab runs around the yard chasing squirrels and even enjoys trips to the beach.

“Meanwhile he was helping me overcome my own obstacles by inspiring me to chase my dreams of competing on ‘American Ninja Warrior,'” McCreight said.

Tre’s journey back to strength motivated McCreight to train and focus on his own physical health, and he will now compete on season 14 of “American Ninja Warrior.”

McCreight visited his coworkers at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota on Thursday to introduce them to Tre and give them the good news that he’s headed to San Antonio to compete on the show in about a month.

He told WFLA he’s going to have company on his trip.

“I get to bring Tre with me, so he’ll be right on the sideline with me while I compete,” McCreight said. “Just looking over and seeing him there, his smiling face, I think will motivate me to get through the whole course. That’s the goal.”

The new season of “American Ninja Warrior” will premiere on News Channel 8 later this year.