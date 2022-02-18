Sarasota neighborhood bombarded with anti-Semitic messages launches unity campaign in response

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One week ago, several residents in Sarasota woke up to find flyers with messages of hate and anti-Semitism outside their homes.

Sarasota police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. Deputies are working with partners at the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Meantime, residents impacted are responding with a unity campaign.

“The response was immediate. Everybody came together immediately including the president of our association and we all decided that we were going to brainstorm a way to respond to this in a positive manner and not let this divide us, but instead bring us closer together. So we decided to launch the ‘United Against Hate’ campaign,” said resident Sepi Ackerman.

Lawn signs reading ‘united against hate’ are popping up in some of the neighborhoods impacted, including Cherokee Parks. The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee agreed to help cover the costs of the signs. So far, residents say there’s been an overwhelming response.

“It is not just our neighborhood. It is spreading already spreading. A lot of the businesses downtown and all the surrounding neighborhoods have been really supportive and I’ve been getting messages that people who want more of these signs. We just put into production an extra couple hundred signs because the response has been so great and the community in the community is really coming together. We just want everyone to be united,” said Ackerman.

In response to the hateful flyers distributed last week, the Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee is planning to host a rally at Bayfront Park this Sunday at 1 p.m. The group aims to ‘stand together in a show of support to demonstrate that this despicable behavior will not be tolerated in our community’. Yard signs will be available to anyone interested.

Local leaders plan to attend the weekend rally including Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo, Congressman Vern Buchanan, and City Commissioner Hagen Brody.

“When things like this happen, there is a knee-jerk reaction and I think I justified one to push back and publicly push back,” said Commissioner Brody. “I couldn’t be more proud of our Jewish Federation here that is spearheading this event to show that we are united as a community and there is no room for this kind of intolerance or prejudice. I think it is important we say with one voice that we condemn this kind of activity and are pushing back to make sure that everybody, including our Jewish community, feels comfortable welcome and safe in the City Of Sarasota,” he continued.