Sarasota native, pregnant wife die in murder-suicide near Fort Bragg, police say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN/WFLA) – A soldier from Sarasota is suspected of killing his pregnant wife and then himself in front of their 3-year-old daughter in North Carolina on Sunday.

Fort Bragg officials released more information on Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis, 31, on Tuesday.

Fayetteville police said the incident happened at the couple’s duplex on Sunday. Lewis was reportedly fighting with his wife, Sarah Lewis, 34, who was pregnant, in front of their 3-year-old child. He reportedly fired several shots, killing Lewis and her unborn child, then he turned the gun on himself.

Staff Sgt. Keith Lewis

Police said the 3-year-old girl is safe and staying with family.

Fort Bragg said Lewis enlisted in the U.S. Army in Sept. 2007 and served as a Special Operations combat medic.

“We are profoundly saddened at the tragic passing of Staff Sgt. and Mrs. Lewis. Our soldiers and families are the bedrock of our unit and any loss deeply affects our formations,” stated Lt. Col. Mark Finnegan, 98th Civil Affairs Battalion Commander. “We are working to provide the utmost support to the family and our team.”

Lewis faced a misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun charge in 2016 in Cumberland County.

The report listed Sarah Lewis as the victim.

The district attorney says the charges were dismissed as requested by the victim.

Sgt. Jeremy Glass said help is available for domestic violence victims at Fort Bragg.

“Each patrol unit has a domestic violence liaison, we have a victim advocate which is a non sworn position that can help get people out of those types of situations,” Glass said.

Victims can electronically file a protective order if needed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayetteville Police Department with assistance by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command.

