Sarasota native, Bello Nock, injures back on America’s Got Talent, daughter performs stunt alone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a devastating blow for a father-daughter daredevil duo on America’s Got Talent Tuesday night.

Sarasota’s own, Bello Nock, was injured before the live performance when he hurt his back.

But, as they say, the show must go on. And, it did.

“I was going through a tremendous amount of pain,” Bello Nock explained to 8 on your Side.

The longtime performer says he and his daughter had been training for months beyond excited to be performing together and were scheduled to face the ‘Wheel of Death’ as a duo.

The stunt is certainly fit for a daredevil, as performers balance on a large, ferris wheel-style apparatus. Did we mention that the wheel is on fire?

Ultimately, Annalise Nock, Bello’s daughter, had to face the wheel alone after her father injured his back during rehearsals – a moment that broke his heart. Bello was rushed to the hospital in tremendous pain.

“The pain I was having was nothing compared to thinking I was going to let my daughter down and take away this opportunity for us performing together,” he told us.

It was also a terrifying time for those on the AGT set. The judges talked about the moment they found out.

“The fact that Bello had an injury when he was doing it. We didn’t know what to expect. We were all like a fish out of water,” said show host, Howie Mandel.

Another member of America’s Got Talent family Terry Crews also spoke out, saying he got a text from Bello while the performer was in the hospital and was stunned by the message he received.

“He actually said he started to walk. I couldn’t believe it,” said Crews, smiling as he recounted how relieved he was the performer was recovering quickly.

So, during Tuesday night’s live performance, the duo suddenly became a solo performance. Annalise Nock took to the wheel alone, as members were wowed by her talent, skills, and bravery.

The longtime daredevil says he’s never missed a show and was crushed he couldn’t be with his daughter.

But, this story has a happy ending.

Bello Nock is out of the hospital and recovering and says although he was sad not to be with his daughter, the night was incredible because he got to see her perform.

He was one proud papa.

“When Annalise said, Dad, I’ve got this. It just had me bursting with pride, and for once, I got to watch her perform as an audience member. It was amazing,” he told 8 on Your Side.

As for Annalise, she’s relieved to see her father is okay and can’t wait to get back out there.

“So, this is just something that comes with the territory. and he’s taking it like a champ,” she said. “He’s already started a treatment plan so that he’s ready if we make it to the next round. >

The Nock duo will find out tonight if they advance to the next round tonight at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8.