SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota has once again been named one of the best places to live, according to a new report.

U.S. News & World Report named Sarasota ninth on its top 10 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list for 2022-23. The city moved up to number one in Florida on the list.

The outlet ranks metro areas based on quality of life, job market, value and desirability.

It’s the second year Sarasota has ranked ninth on the list.

“Our world-class amenities, including the cultural arts, natural beauty, extensive public park spaces and newly extended Legacy Trail, thriving original restaurants, unique shopping, walkable downtown and recent micro-mobility options combine to create a very desirable city. We have our eye on the number one ranking in the U.S. and we’re working hard every day to make Sarasota a special place to live,” Mayor Erik Arroyo told U.S. News & World Report.

Sarasota also ranked first among the Best Places to Retire, third among Fastest-Growing Places and seventh on the list of Safest Places to Live in the U.S.