Sarasota murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted in a Sarasota murder that happened Jan. 6 was arrested Friday in Greenville, Mississippi, according to police.

The Sarasota Police Department said Johnny Evans, 22, was taken into custody by United States marshals in connection to a fatal shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. The victim was a man whose identity was withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Evans’ girlfriend, 22-year-old Tierra Driver, was arrested on Jan. 12 for allegedly withholding information on Evans’ location, according to detectives.

Police said Evans will be charged with murder once he is returned to Sarasota.

The SPD said the case is still under investigation and asked those with information to call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-263-6836 or Crime Stoppers at calling 941-366-TIPS.

Online tips can also be made anonymously at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com