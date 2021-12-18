Sarasota Mounted Patrol horse unexpectedly passed away

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office made a heartbreaking announcement Saturday after a Mounted Patrol horse unexpectedly passed away.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said that Mounted Patrol horse Navigator passed away Saturday morning with four deputies at his side when the moment he took his last breath. Deputies said he did not show any signs before what they believed to be a heart attack or aneurism.

Navigator was an 11 year old Thoroughbred who joined the ranks in 2014. Deputies add he worked several events including on New Year’s Eve, Siesta Key, 4th of July, Memorial Day, the Orlando Florida Classica and traditional patrol shifts.

Courtesy of Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a very loved member of our Mounted Patrol Unit,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please keep our deputies in your thoughts today.”