Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirms 3 more positive cases of coronavirus

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has confirmed three new patients that have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, as of Saturday afternoon, they have five positive patients currently in the hospital and four other patients who previously tested positive have since been discharged.

Additionally, one hospital physician who went into self-quarantine late Tuesday after close contact with a community member who tested positive developed symptoms the next day and tested positive on Friday. He did not require hospitalization and is doing well at home, where he will be monitored for 14 days.

Three clinicians who worked closely with the physician have been asked to stay home as a precaution and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

All other patients and staff who had close contact with the physician in the days before he self-quarantined are considered low risk for infection and will be monitored for symptoms.

Now, the total number of patients diagnosed with coronavirus at SMH is 10. More than 250 other people tested in the past few weeks have been negative.

As a precaution, the hospital is no longer allowing visitors, with the following exceptions:

  • One support person for a labor and delivery patient
  • One parent or support person (one visitor total) for a pediatrics patient
  • Two designated visitors for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patient
  • Patients in certain extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life situations
  • One accompanying person for an emergency care patient only while the patient is in the Emergency Care Center
  • One support person for a patient in surgical, procedural and therapy areas including surgery, cath lab, endoscopy, pre-admission testing, radiology, outpatient rehabilitation and other testing/diagnostic/procedural areas

Families are being encouraged to connect with hospitalized loved ones via video calling apps like FaceTime, Skype and WhatsApp.

For the latest hospital updates, visit smh.com.

