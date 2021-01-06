Sarasota massage therapist arrested for sexual battery; police seek more victims

Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested a massage therapist who was accused of sexually assaulting a client at a Sarasota massage parlor.

Michael Morris, 53, was arrested in December on a warrant that stemmed from an incident at Salons by JC on 200 Central Avenue in September. His license was restricted, but he can still practice in Florida, police said.

Morris is accused of touching a client inappropriately while giving her a “free birthday massage” on Sept. 12. The incident was reported to salon management, and Morris was asked to leave the property.

The Sarasota Police Department announced Morris’ arrest on Wednesday, and said they had reason to believe there could be more victims.

Those with information on the case are being asked to call detectives at 941-263-6059 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

